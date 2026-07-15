Partial repairs change the traffic organization at the 8th kilometer of the Northern Expressway

From 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today, the traffic organization will change at the 8th kilometer of the Northern Expressway, in the direction of the “Mramor“ road junction, the press center of the “Road Infrastructure” Agency (API) announced.

Short-term repair activities on the asphalt pavement will be carried out in the section in Sofia Region. The activities will be carried out in stages in each of the lanes, with traffic moving to the lanes where work is not being done, and the speed will be limited to 30 km/h. Drivers need to drive with increased caution, strictly following the posted signage, the RIA said.

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency appeals to drivers to be careful, to observe traffic rules and speed limits, and not to undertake risky overtaking that endangers the safety of all passengers.