Will the Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council consider the removal of the Sofia city prosecutor?

Today it should become clear whether the Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council will consider the proposal for the removal of the Sofia city prosecutor Emilia Rusinova, BNT reports.

It is at the request of the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov due to disciplinary proceedings initiated against the head of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

Disciplinary liability is sought for Rusinova due to connections with allegations of lobbyist in the judicial system Petyo Petrov-Evroto. In April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs released data on her trips abroad in the same car with the wanted former investigator.

At the previous meeting, the prosecutorial college postponed the decision on the case until the next meeting to give Emilia Rusinova the right to defense.