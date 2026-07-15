The government discusses road safety at its meeting today

The topic of road safety is on the agenda today in the Council of Ministers. After a series of fatal road accidents, some of which involved heavy goods vehicles, several ministries have set about preparing changes, summarized "Nova TV".

Several major decisions were made at a meeting between the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Regional Development. Such as creating a single control body that would unite inspectors from the Executive Agency "Automobile Administration", the National Toll Management, the RIA and other structures.

It is also planned that the information from the toll cameras will be provided to other institutions, so that in real time not only speeding, using a phone or not wearing a seatbelt, but also dangerous overtaking, driving in the emergency lane, overloaded trucks, unsecured loads, traffic jams, fallen objects and others can be detected.

The creation of the so-called "National Road Safety Plan" has been assigned by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, with the deadline set by him being the end of August.