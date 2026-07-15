Woman beaten up for remark about a loose dog

A woman was beaten up and suffered injuries to her body because she made a remark to people whose Rottweiler had gotten off its leash. In the morning block of NOVA, the victim shared how she was beaten up and her disappointment with the institutions.

After the beating, she managed to get home and report the beating again to 112, but according to her, the police came after 50 minutes, when everything was over. The woman also complained about the attitude of one of the police officers.

The woman took out a medical certificate and said she would seek her rights.

In the late hours of Saturday, she was returning home when she saw the untied dog barking in the yard of the apartment building, which she said was aggressive. And since she did not know the owners of the animal, she decided to report it to 112. She managed to get home safely, thanks to the fact that the dog got distracted and chased other street dogs.

When she saw the owners of the Rottweiler the next day, she decided to explain to them the situation last night and told them that she had reported it. According to her, her tone was calm and she asked them to take measures against the untied dog. She did not receive understanding, but insults and threats. After she decided a little later to take a picture of the neighbors' fence and the hole through which their dog comes out, her neighbor - a man - came and started hitting her with a stick.

„He attacked me, I was behind him, I turned around, I tried to move to the building where there were cameras and I hoped they would film. He was spitting at me, it was a scary sight. And his wife was standing on the sidelines, watching all this and finally said „Come on, she's had enough”, the victim said.