Such a hiding cannot last forever. Together we made the decision for him to return, after I became his defender. This was stated to bTV by Emanuil Yordanov, the defense attorney of Stoyan Mavrodiev, who was extradited from Serbia yesterday after two years.

In the presence of such a problem, it is better for a person to be on the spot and seek clarification of the facts, he commented.

"Mavrodiev is a lawyer - he saw that there were also innocent convicts, he had concerns about his return."

Among the reasons for the return - the change in the political situation and the hope for a change in the judicial system.

He said and I have no such information that he gave the final signature for the loans for which he is accused, Yordanov added.

"The entire procedure for granting a loan must be followed - with names, positions, dates.".

In his words to the Bulgarian National Radio shortly before the interview on BTV he believes that the most severe measure of detention would be a precedent. There are three defendants in the case, two of whom are out of custody and on bail, the lawyer explained and pointed out the fact that Mavrodiev is returning to Bulgaria on his own. He had a ticket to Sofia in his pocket, he confirmed.

According to him, the possible outcomes of the trial are either the termination of the case at some point, or going to court and an acquittal. A conviction is also possible, but this will be understood later, when there is clarity on the evidence collected.