Bulgaria has removed three people from the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, after the EU respected its reservations. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“Our country has made its contribution to the formation of European foreign policy. Brussels respected our country's reservations for three individuals - the Russian patriarch, the owner of Lukoil - Vagit Alekperov, as well as the chairman of the association that supplies the Sofia metro locomotives with spare parts - Iskandar Makhmudov“, the Prime Minister said.

According to him, it is not about personalities, but about defending the interests of the state in various areas, including energy and transport. “Religion should not be involved in political confrontations, especially when war is raging in Europe. Any decision that contributes to de-escalation is a contribution to the peace that all normal people want. In this regard, the decision was also made for Bulgaria not to participate in the consultation of the informal Coalition of the Willing. Negotiations to restore peace in Europe, together with the creation of a sustainable security system, will lead to an awakening“, Rumen Radev further explained.

Regarding the fight against road traffic injuries, the Prime Minister pointed out: “There is no way in two months to compensate for the long years of chaos, negligence and the accumulation of huge systemic problems. Among them are bad roads, the outrageous theft of asphalt, guardrails and labor, the ineffective regulatory framework and control, formal courses and exams for drivers, the lack of clear responsibility and coordination between units. In addition - the lack of justice for obvious crimes on the road, the lack of upbringing at home and at school, the wrong priorities“.

According to his data, the DAI has 124 field employees responsible for controlling heavy transport traffic, as well as that of enterprises, training centers and technical points.

“The tasks are enormous, there are few people, the pay is low, and the result is formalism and corruption. At the same time, in the toll system, nearly 700 people are in the field. They monitor whether we have vignettes and whether toll fees are collected. In other words, the priority is not compliance with road traffic rules and the protection of human lives, but the collection of fees. That is why the government is working for a deep systemic change to eliminate the problems accumulated over years in the sector. "Let all drivers drive with a thought for themselves and their loved ones, but also with responsibility for everyone," the prime minister urged and promised to continue drastic measures against "road killers."