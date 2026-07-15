The regional chairman of the MRF - Burgas Hristo Shirokov was released

The regional chairman of the MRF in Burgas Hristo Shirokov has been released after being detained for up to 24 hours under the Ministry of Interior Act, the police announced.

The measure has expired, and Shirokov has given explanations in a file related to a criminal act.

Earlier today he was detained in Pomorie during an operation by Ministry of Interior officers, with the police in Burgas providing assistance to their colleagues from Kardzhali. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Burgas specified that they cannot provide more information on the case.

According to available data, the detention is related to pre-trial proceedings conducted by the investigative authorities in Kardzhali. There is currently no official information about the subject of the investigation, as well as whether Shirokov has been charged, BGNES reported.

Hristo Shirokov is a long-time municipal councilor from the DPS in Pomorie. In December 2024, he was elected regional chairman of the party in Burgas.