Bulgaria is the champion of the Balkans: Inflation in our homeland is ahead of all countries in the region

According to data from the UniCredit Institute for Investment Analysis, Bulgaria recorded the weakest industrial results among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe for 2026. Against this background, the country is facing accelerated inflation and forecasts for a serious increase in the budget deficit, although the state debt remains among the lowest on the continent.

Bulgaria ranks among the economies in the region where inflation has accelerated the most sharply since the end of 2025. Financial analysts point out that the main reason for this trend is the serious increase in fuel prices in the first half of this year. The expectations are that the price pressure will gradually weaken, but only if supplies through the Strait of Hormuz normalize and international energy prices go down.

Despite the hypothetical calming of the markets, forecasts indicate that at the end of 2026, inflation in our country will reach 5.35 percent. In the entire region, a higher value is expected only in Romania - 5.46 percent. Even more worrying is the prospect for 2027, when Bulgaria could top the inflation ranking in the region with just over 4 percent, ahead of Serbia with its 3.99 percent and Romania with 3.34 percent.

The weakest link in the Bulgarian economy is currently industry. If the production volumes of 2023 are taken as a base of 100 points, in 2026 the industrial index for Bulgaria drops to only 92.6 points. This is the lowest result among all the countries monitored. For comparison, Poland recorded an increase to 104.9 points, Croatia reached 103.4, the Czech Republic - 101.5, and Slovenia reported 101 points. Even the industry in Germany, which has been experiencing systemic difficulties for years, registered a better indicator than the Bulgarian one with its 93.2 points.

This negative dynamics translates directly into weaker exports, a decline in orders to domestic companies and a severely limited demand for new production capacities. Analysts explain that this is why Bulgaria's economic growth is becoming increasingly dependent on domestic consumption, state spending and the absorption of European funds, instead of being generated from real production and exports.

European funding remains one of the few categorically positive factors for the national economy. In 2026, payments from European funds, including those under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, are expected to reach 3.87 percent of gross domestic product. These funds have the potential to support key sectors such as construction and infrastructure. However, there is a serious risk - in the event of a possible delay in projects or loss of funding, a significant part of the projected economic growth will simply not materialize.

UniCredit experts also issue a serious warning about the state of the state treasury. Forecasts indicate that Bulgaria's budget deficit will increase sharply from 3.5 percent of GDP in 2025 to 4.9 percent in the current 2026. In the region, a larger budget deficit is expected only in Poland with 6.53 percent, Hungary with 6.29 percent and Romania with 6.24 percent.

Next year, the deficit is expected to shrink to 3.8 percent. At the same time, public debt will continue to grow, reaching 35.6 percent of GDP in 2027. Despite this increase, Bulgaria maintains its position among the least indebted countries in Europe. In 2026, lower debt is reported only in Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Hungary's debts are 77.6 percent of GDP, those of Poland - 64.1 percent, and Romania - 62.7 percent.