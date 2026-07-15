Nothing prevents all those who insist so much that Bulgaria be part of any "coalitions of the willing" from immediately fulfilling this secret wish and going to the front in Ukraine.

They are waiting for them there with great desire. Bulgaria should not participate in such meaningless formats.

Just as it should not participate in the loan, but in fact a financial gift, that NATO is preparing to give Zelensky worth 70 billion euros. Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia did exactly that. What are we waiting for? Are we a rich country that is wondering what to do with its money?

We must categorically distinguish ourselves from the actions of failed politicians like Merz, Macron, Starmer, Rutte. If we continue to sing along with them, we will drown with them.