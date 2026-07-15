Drunk driver caught in the village of Bistritsa, driving with 4.60 per mille

A driver with a record 4.60 per mille of alcohol in his blood was caught in the capital village of Bistritsa, Lyubomir Minkov, a representative of the State Department of Internal Affairs, announced at a briefing.

The signal was filed before noon on the 112 phone by residents of the village, who reported a driver with inadequate and risky behavior on the road. Police officers were immediately sent to the scene, who after a detour located the car and the driver in the area of 17 “Iglika“ Street.

The breathalyzer recorded an alcohol concentration of 4.60 per mille. The man, who is 45 years old, was detained and issued a medical examination ticket.

According to the representative of the SDVR, the car was moving inadequately - the driver swerved, did not correctly assess the distance between cars and did not observe the road markings. This made an impression on the citizens who filed the report.

A quick investigation has been initiated against the driver. The car will be seized as material evidence and will be stored in a parking lot of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At the moment, it is not clear whether this is the driver's first violation. The SDVR specified that there is no evidence that he is an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The man was moving alone and, despite the difficulties, managed to stop when a police officer reported it.

The man is to be questioned. The car was his property.

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 118 drivers have been identified with an alcohol concentration above 1.2 per mille of alcohol. 56 of them have had a blood alcohol concentration above 2 per mille. “The fight against these crimes is a daily occurrence. Over the past 24 hours, at around 11:00 p.m. on “Lomsko Shose” Blvd., officers of the “Traffic Police” identified two cars driven by young drivers: 18 and 19 years old. The two of them arranged an unauthorized and unregulated race. They were stopped and sanctioned. The driving licenses of both of them were seized for a period of 1 year. One of the drivers, upon checking, turned out that last year on “Todor Aleksandrov” Blvd. "he crashed himself, and then he was driving at an inappropriate speed again," added Lyubomir Minkov.