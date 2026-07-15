Ninova to Yotova: Veto this budget. If you have at least a little supra-party responsibility to society left

"Progressive Bulgaria" and the MRF adopted the 2026 budget on first reading. Progressive debt up to 37 billion euros. Progressive deficit of 5.7%. Progressive increase in social security contributions, vignettes, excise taxes. Progressive freezing of social payments. Progressive impoverishment. Progressive increase in capital expenditures without knowing what for. A piggy bank for oligarchs. Budget catastrophe.

The opinion of the Fiscal Council, the BNB, the EC, the Ombudsman, mothers, and medical workers has not been taken into account.

And today, just as the vote was being held, the international credit rating agency "Fitch Ratings" warned: "The new government of Bulgaria does not have a developed economic program and a pre-estimated fiscal program. The adopted budget emphasizes the risks facing the economy and public finances."

UniCredit is sounding the alarm: "Even more worrying is the prospect for 2027, when Bulgaria could top the inflation ranking in the region with over 4%".

This is what the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova wrote on her Facebook page. Here is more from her post:

There is no one in this government who will listen to these warnings. Self-sufficient, self-forgetful, arrogant and unforgiving. The price will be paid by the entire Bulgarian people.

The last hope for enlightenment is in the hands of President Yotova. We call on her: veto this budget. If you have at least a little social sensitivity and supra-partisan responsibility to the entire society left. Refer to all the financial and economic authorities who spoke out against this budget. Get out of your subservient behavior towards the executive branch. Do not become an accomplice in this ruin of the state.