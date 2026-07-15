Andrey Gyurov: The national interest is defended with a clear position, with arguments, with contribution. Not with an empty chair

Bulgaria's removal from the Coalition of the Willing has caused a lot of controversy. As Prime Minister, I have participated in the meetings of this coalition and in various formats of the European Council. That is why I can say clearly: yesterday's decision is deeply problematic.

And not because of the format itself, nor because of our EU partners. They will continue on their path undisturbed. The problem is for us.

This comment was published on his Facebook page by former caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov. Here is more from his analysis of the political events of the last few days:

Just yesterday, nine European countries created a new air defense coalition, and Bulgaria is not in this project. While the world around us is moving forward - in a defensive, economic and civilizational sense, we risk once again being left by the wayside.

From my experience at these tables, I know one simple rule: these alliances work on a shared principle. When we expect to benefit from their undeniable advantages, we also give our contribution. A country that only takes, sooner or later ceases to be invited.

This is not the Bulgarian interest. And this is not the way to defend it. The national interest is asserted at the table - with a clear position, with arguments, with a contribution. Not with an empty chair. And if our place is not there, then where is it?

Bulgaria needs institutions that speak with one voice to the world, and a balance of power that ensures that no one decides alone where the country is going.