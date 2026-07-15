The central office of the MRF party in Blagoevgrad was vandalized. The perpetrator has been detained

The central office of the "Movement for Rights and Freedoms" party in Blagoevgrad was vandalized early this morning. The report to the police was filed by the perpetrator himself, reports the Bulgarian National Radio.

The MRF party office is located in the center of Blagoevgrad, directly behind the municipality building. The act of vandalism was committed at around 6:00 this morning. The police officers who arrived on the scene found that the windows of the shop windows had been smashed with large pieces of stone, and damage had also been caused inside the office.

The perpetrator, who has criminal records, filed a police report himself, was found and detained. The chairman of the group of municipal councilors of the MRF in Blagoevgrad, Ismet Uzunov, commented on the vandalism for the Bulgarian National Radio, suggesting that it may have been commissioned:

"I don't even know the person who did it. Whether it was his personal act of vandalism, something else, or an order, we have no way of knowing yet, but this is the first time something like this has happened since the MRF has existed in Blagoevgrad - over 30 years. I simply have no idea and I can't explain it".