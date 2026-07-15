A bomb threat alert was received at the Council of Ministers. After checking the circumstances by the Ministry of Interior and the National Security Service, a decision was made not to interrupt the institution's work, BNT reports.
Earlier today, a bomb threat alert was also sent to the Presidency building. According to unofficial information, the standard protocol for action in such situations has been activated.
A bomb threat alert was received at the Council of Ministers
Earlier today, a bomb threat alert was also sent to the Presidency building. According to unofficial information, the standard protocol for action in such situations has been activated.
Jul 15, 2026 20:15 36
A bomb threat alert was received at the Council of Ministers. After checking the circumstances by the Ministry of Interior and the National Security Service, a decision was made not to interrupt the institution's work, BNT reports.