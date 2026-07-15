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A bomb threat alert was received at the Council of Ministers

A bomb threat alert was received at the Council of Ministers

Earlier today, a bomb threat alert was also sent to the Presidency building. According to unofficial information, the standard protocol for action in such situations has been activated.

Jul 15, 2026 20:15 36

A bomb threat alert was received at the Council of Ministers - 1
Ani Efremova Ani Efremova Author at Fakti.bg

A bomb threat alert was received at the Council of Ministers. After checking the circumstances by the Ministry of Interior and the National Security Service, a decision was made not to interrupt the institution's work, BNT reports.
Earlier today, a bomb threat alert was also sent to the Presidency building. According to unofficial information, the standard protocol for action in such situations has been activated.