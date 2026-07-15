The Supreme Judicial Council has again postponed the consideration of the disciplinary punishment of Emilia Rusinova

The Prosecutorial Board of the Supreme Judicial Council has again postponed the consideration of the requested disciplinary punishment of Sofia City Prosecutor Emilia Rusinova, Nova TV reports.

The reason this time is that one member of the disciplinary panel has withdrawn and must be replaced with another personnel officer. However, at the moment, two of the members of the Board are on a planned annual leave and a quorum cannot be gathered for a new disciplinary panel. The issue is expected to be on the agenda of the personnel officers next week.

Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov commented to NOVA that the lack of a ruling by the Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council regarding his request to remove the administrative head of the State Prosecutor's Office Emilia Rusinova from office constitutes a tacit refusal to implement the law.

The latest amendments to the Judiciary Act indicate that the deadline for the Supreme Judicial Council to rule on requests for removal is 7 days. Naydenov stressed that he will appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court the inaction of the disciplinary body.

Minister Naydenov will exercise his full powers under the Constitution and in accordance with the provisions of the Law on the Judiciary in view of accountability and transparency before the public and given the increased public interest in the case.

We recall that exactly a week ago, the Prosecutor's College postponed the item on the temporary suspension of Rusinova for the first time to the next meeting in order to give her time for the right to defense. Her temporary suspension is at the request of the Minister of Justice. The reason - disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against her.

The head of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is being held disciplinary liable for his connections with Petyo Petrov-Pepi Euroto, an alleged lobbyist in the judicial system. In April, the Ministry of Interior released data on her trips abroad in the same car with the wanted former investigator.