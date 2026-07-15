The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office releases the former Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) Stoyan Mavrodiev on bail of 50,000 euros.

There is no document with Mavrodiev's signature, from which it can be concluded that he personally granted the loan.

According to Mavrodiev's lawyer - Emanuil Yordanov, the decision for bail was expected, since and the other two defendants in the case are of the same measure. According to him, the defense has not yet seen the evidence of the accusation and there is no document with Mavrodiev's signature from which it can be concluded that he personally granted the loan.

"It was not necessary for the executive director to approve every loan"

"The information I have is from Stoyan Mavrodiev himself. According to him, such a document does not exist. It still needs to be clarified who granted the loan, under what guarantees. I have no reason not to believe it. I am a person who has used bank loans throughout my life and when the documents were drawn up, this was never done with the participation of the bank's executive director. He did not authorize the loan, and it was not necessary for anyone to call him for such authorization," Yordanov said in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

He admitted that he is not yet familiar with the evidence, because "the Criminal Procedure Code says one thing, but in practice the exact opposite happens.

The defense criticizes access to case materials

"According to the law, the accused and his defense attorney have the right to familiarize themselves with all case materials, without any time limit for this. And in practice, we are doing things the way things were during socialism. I do not have access to the data. What impresses me about this case is the discussion in the media - we live in a spy mania. Sensational revelations are expected to be made, and in fact, if someone wants to make revelations, the method is described very clearly in the laws", the lawyer added on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

A photocopy of a ticket for the trip was presented

From his words it became clear that he also presented a photocopy of the ticket today.

"If he had not been detained by the Serbian authorities, he would have been here 45 days ago. Today I have more trust in the law enforcement agencies than 2 years ago. Some individuals who were not the best example of respecting the law and applying it strictly have left high positions. The way in which work is done has changed. When a person leaves his post, he must have the mental strength to do so with dignity. Each subsequent extension of the inevitable final brings only pain and humiliation," emphasized Emanuil Yordanov.

"I am not interested in omitted protocols. Serious evidence is needed, if there is any. What is important is what the internal rules for the work of the BBR are, what the job descriptions are. All this must be clarified. It is not difficult to create a legend about a person, to have him declare himself guilty, even though we are considered a European and civilized country. At the moment, I do not think that anything has been proven," explained the guest.

Yordanov is categorical that as far as it depends on him, Mavrodiev will not speak to the media soon.

"I do not think that it is useful for his defense to give interviews," he added.