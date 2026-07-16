Budget 2026: Key changes in health and social security funds before second reading

Parliamentary groups are introducing significant proposals for changes between the first and second reading in the draft budgets of the State Social Insurance (SSI) and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) for 2026. The main focus of the political forces is on the amount of maternity and unemployment benefits, as well as on the effectiveness of the record healthcare spending, which has already passed the first vote in the plenary hall.

Clash over maternity and unemployment funds in the SSI budget

Political formations are demanding changes in social payments. Key offerings include:

„We continue the change“: Tying maternity up to 2 years and paternity to the minimum wage (620.20 euros) and preserving 100% of the compensation in case of early return to work.

Tying maternity up to 2 years and paternity to the minimum wage (620.20 euros) and preserving 100% of the compensation in case of early return to work. DPS: They offer a minimum daily unemployment benefit of 15.66 euros and a maximum of 66.56 euros. They want a 50% supplement for the second year of maternity for a second child.

They offer a minimum daily unemployment benefit of 15.66 euros and a maximum of 66.56 euros. They want a 50% supplement for the second year of maternity for a second child. „Vazrazhdane“: Daily unemployment benefits from 20 to 110 euros and 70% of the maternity insurance income in the second year are being offered.

NHIF budget: Record billions for health without reforms?

The NHIF draft budget for 2026 provides for nearly 5.6 billion euros, providing 412 million euros more than the previous year. Despite approval at first reading, the financial plan faces criticism:

Focus: The additional funds are for hospitals, medicines and devices, following the higher incidence.

The additional funds are for hospitals, medicines and devices, following the higher incidence. Criticisms: Unions and opposition signal the lack of guaranteed wage growth in the sector. According to experts, including economist Arkady Sharkov (according to BNR data), the funds earmarked do not reform the system, but cover market deficits.

What's next in the parliamentary committees?

The Budget Committee begins examining the proposals under the three draft laws. Finding a compromise between fiscal stability and social demands is a top priority before the second reading, based on data from the Ministry of Finance, BNR and BTA.