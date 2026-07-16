"Automagistrali" EAD is managed by a new management until a competition is held

By order of the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, the composition of the Board of Directors of "Automagistrali" EAD has been renewed. The change has been entered in the Commercial Register. The new management will manage the state-owned company, the principal of which is the Minister, until a competition is held.

The company's Executive Director is Eng. Ivan Kunev. He has a master's degree in "Automotive Expertise" from the Southwestern University "Neofit Rilski", Blagoevgrad. In the period 2009 - 2024 he was the director of the Blagoevgrad Regional Road Administration. He also has experience in the construction industry.

The Board of Directors of “Automagistrali“ EAD also includes Mitko Mihaylov, Nikoleta Bacheva and Viktor Popov. Ivelina Marinova remains a member of the Board. She holds a Master's degree in “Economics and Finance“ from Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“. Marinova has over 5 years of experience in the field of road construction as “Management and Control“ and experience in the banking sector.

Mitko Mihaylov graduated in “Law“ from the University of National and World Economy. He previously graduated in “Macroeconomics“ from the same educational institution. He was the regional governor of Sofia-city district. He has held management positions in the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Supervision, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the State Agency for Tourism, the Ministry of Finance and in the private sector.

Eng. Nikoleta Bacheva has a Master's degree in Road Construction from the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy. She has over 10 years of experience in the construction and maintenance of the highways “Trakia“, “Hemus“, “Struma“ and “Maritsa“. Since 2023, she has been the Head of Department at “Automagistrali“ EAD, where she is responsible for operation, current repair and maintenance, investment control and coordination, temporary organization and traffic safety.

Viktor Popov has a Master's degree in Regional Development Management from the South-West University “Neofit Rilski“, Blagoevgrad. He also holds a Master's degree in Regional Geoenergy Resources and Strategies from Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski". He has experience in managing logistics and transport processes. He has worked in various positions in both the public and private sectors.