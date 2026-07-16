Foreign: Velislava Petrova has not signed a declaration committing us to the "Coalition of the Willing"

The Minister of Foreign Affairs has not signed a declaration committing Bulgaria to strengthen its participation in the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" for Ukraine, says the position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) regarding the information in Ukrainian media that Velislava Petrova has signed a declaration in support of the coalition.

The ministry specifies that Petrova took part in an informal meeting Ukraine - Southeast Europe after an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ****

The Minister of Foreign Affairs has not signed a declaration committing Bulgaria to strengthen its participation in the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" for Ukraine, says the position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) regarding the information in Ukrainian media that Velislava Petrova has signed a declaration in support of the coalition.

The ministry specifies that Petrova took part in an informal meeting Ukraine – Southeast Europe after an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

„A declaration was adopted within the framework of the summit with established language and wording with various aspects of support for Ukraine from the countries of Southeast Europe. The document goes beyond the EU framework and is not legally binding. The summit was also attended by countries that are outside the EU and those that did not take part in the meetings of the “Coalition of the Willing“. At the same time, it should be noted that the so-called “Coalition of the Willing“ also does not have a formal character. Its focus is on discussing possible security guarantees after reaching a peace agreement.

Each country independently assesses whether, when and in what way to participate or provide support along this line, in accordance with its own national interests and decisions. The position of the Bulgarian government remains unchanged - Bulgaria is not in a position to provide financial and military support to Ukraine bilaterally, but continues to fulfill its commitments within the EU and NATO. In the context of our current capabilities, Bulgaria places emphasis on the development of bilateral cooperation in energy and the economy.

At the same time, Bulgaria does not prevent the Member States of the European Union that wish to provide military and financial support to Ukraine from providing it. At the current stage, in the absence of a ceasefire, Bulgaria's contribution should be directed to areas in which our country can have real added value - strengthening Ukraine's energy security and assisting in securing the upcoming winter season. Minister Velislava Petrova's visit to Kiev is a continuation of talks between Prime Minister Rumen Radev and President Volodymyr Zelensky on deepening the bilateral partnership in energy and the economy and has no relation to the provision of military or financial assistance to Ukraine“.