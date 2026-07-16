Difficulties in purchasing vignettes on two nights in July

Drivers may encounter difficulties in purchasing electronic vignettes and route cards on two nights until the end of July. The reason is a planned update of the electronic toll collection system, the National Toll Administration reports.

Activities on the system will be carried out in the following periods:

• from 10:00 p.m. on July 22 (Wednesday) to 1:00 a.m. on July 23 (Thursday);

• from 22:00 on July 31 (Friday) to 1:00 on August 1 (Saturday).

The toll administration recommends that all drivers who have a night trip ahead of them during these time windows purchase the necessary vignette or route card in advance.

The update will not affect heavy goods vehicles over 3.5 tons that use on-board devices and GPS trackers. In these cases, automatic distance measurement will continue to function normally.

The National Toll Administration apologizes to drivers for the inconvenience caused.