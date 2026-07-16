Plamen Tonchev: SANS needs reform

In the State Agency “National Security“ (DANS) needs to undergo a certain reform to increase capacity and strengthen potential and sustainability, said Plamen Tonchev, who is a candidate for the position of Chairman of the DANS, during his hearing in the Parliament's Committee on Internal Security and Public Order, BTA reports.

"It is a challenge, but if a functional, flexible and modern Agency that responds to the security environment is not built, the risks could turn into an internal threat to the security of the state," he added.

On July 8, the parliament adopted the rules for replacing the Chairman of the State Agency for National Security.

Despite criticism along these lines, the rules were imposed with 147 votes in favor and 29 against (10 from "Vazrazhdane", 13 from the DB and 6 from the PP).

Surprisingly, a few days ago, the ruling majority announced, that he intends to return Plamen Tonchev to the SANS, who held the position until last year. He headed the agency in May 2021, when GERB lost power after the protests at the time, and the powers of his predecessor Dimitar Georgiev were terminated early.

However, at the end of last May, GERB gave up at the last minute on the constitutionalist Konstantin Penchev to be the head of the Commission on Files and nominated Tonchev. Although his mandate at SANS had not expired. He resigned and his deputy Denyo Denev became acting interim.

On May 8, the government of Rumen Radev appointed Stancho Stanev as deputy chairman of SANS and decided that he would serve as chairman of the agency until a new chairman was appointed.