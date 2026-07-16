14-year-old girl dies in accident near Maglizh

After a week-long struggle by medical teams, the 14-year-old girl, seriously injured in an accident on the Podbalkanski road near Maglizh on July 9, has died, reports BNR.

In memory of the child, the local administration has declared days of national mourning at the local level, and a memorial service is scheduled for the end of the week.

The serious traffic accident occurred at the beginning of the month, when a truck and a car collided on the Podbalkanski road. The father of the 14-year-old child, who was driving the car, died on the spot in the impact. Subsequent examinations established a shocking fact – the man got behind the wheel with 2.07 per mille of alcohol in his blood.

Immediately after the accident, the girl was admitted to the University Hospital in Stara Zagora in critical condition. Due to the severity of the injuries, she had to be urgently transported by medical helicopter to the capital's Pirogov Hospital. Despite the efforts of doctors in Sofia for a week, the child was unable to fight for her life.

The tragedy shocked the residents of the Maglizh municipality. On this occasion, the local authorities are taking action to honor the memory of the victim.

"Due to the tragically lost young life, the Maglizh municipality will declare a three-day mourning period," informed the mayor of the municipality, Dusho Gavazov.

The service will take place on July 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Nicholas Monastery near the town of Maglizh.