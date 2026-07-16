Kostadin Kostadinov announced three solutions that could save billions in Budget 2026

There is no way we can support this budget. It includes an extremely large debt. This was said by the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov on the show "Face to Face". According to him, he has three mandatory solutions before the government that could save the state billions of euros and would reduce the debt.

"The first of them: They had to fulfill their own promise to reduce the administration. We are not talking about cleaners and drivers. There are unnecessary structures there. I will give you an example with ministries - there are some that can be merged. Some can be reduced as agencies.

We are one of the countries with the lowest concession fees. They must increase many times over. We are talking about natural resources - minerals, underground resources. By increasing this fee, several billion will come in additionally.

These are just three measures", Kostadinov pointed out.

"There is no way we can support this budget. We are still the country with the lowest debt in the EU, but in three years we will not be. Investors are fleeing. Our country is losing its main resource - people. The birth rate is falling, and it needs to be stimulated. And this is not recognized as a problem.

Corruption and the demographic catastrophe are our biggest problems. Having a child depends on you. There are no measures. With the increase in maternity leave that we are proposing, the birth rate is unlikely to increase quickly. But it's still a start.

What's happening right now is because of the falsified data we entered the eurozone with," he is categorical.