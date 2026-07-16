Sofia paid 150,000 euros for an audit of "Michelin", but not a single restaurant made it into the culinary guide

The culinary guide "Michelin" conducted an audit of elite restaurants in Sofia, which ended unhappily for local restaurateurs, noted news.bg.

According to information from those familiar with the conclusions of the inspectors who visited the establishments, not a single restaurant in our country will receive a star. A discrepancy between price and quality has been established.

The Sofia Municipality, which has signed a contract with the culinary guide, however, claims that the city has not yet refused and that a long process is ahead before any of Sofia's restaurants will be included.

The Sofia Municipality paid 150,000 euros excluding VAT for the independent audit in question.

Of our neighbors, Serbia, Turkey and Greece are included in the elite selection. In total, about 30 countries in Europe are present in the guide with one of the three Michelin awards.

"We should start with the positive things, which have sunk a bit in recent days. It shows a fairly dynamic, developed culinary scene - quite tasty, very well-prepared food. Very well-prepared chefs. "There are certain deficits related to the higher level of service in restaurants," Anton Penev, director of the OP "Tourism", told BNT.

He confirmed that the discrepancy between price and quality in some of the sites was also noted.