Experts: Fuel prices will increase by the end of next week

The prices of gasoline and diesel in Bulgaria will increase due to the tension on international markets. Experts Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov and Boyan Rashev are categorical that the country has guaranteed supplies of crude oil for the next three months and there is no risk of fuel shortage.

Currently, a liter of A95 gasoline is trading for about 1.48 euros, and diesel reaches 1.58 euros. Despite the increase in international oil prices over the past two weeks, the difference has not yet been fully transferred to the end consumer in Bulgaria.

„Diesel fuel always reacts faster because its demand is higher. "If there is no new calm on international markets, we expect the remaining price increase to be reflected by the end of next week," Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov from the Association of Bulgarian Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters of Fuels told NOVA. He stressed that the price will remain higher at least for the next two to three weeks.

Energy expert Boyan Rashev explained that global oil prices remain relatively low thanks to cooled market expectations. "The price falls when the market believes that tensions will decrease. However, the reality is different - there is no peace. The Strait of Hormuz was partially opened for a short time. Currently, ships are leaving, but very rarely entering," the expert commented. According to him, the most important signal for the market will be the full restoration of traffic from the countries in the Persian Gulf.

Currently, the world market lacks daily production of nearly 10 to 12 million barrels. An additional factor in stabilizing prices is China's decision to temporarily limit its imports, relying on its own strategic reserves.

The complex international situation and shrinking margins are putting small fuel retailers in our country under serious pressure. Hadzhidimitrov noted that the financial results in the sector over the past year have deteriorated significantly.

“When margins fall, it becomes extremely difficult to cover costs and ensure liquidity“, he explained. In order to survive, many gas station owners are resorting to optimizing costs, reducing staff and introducing night self-service. A similar model is expected to cover propane-butane gas stations.

As for global consumption, Rashev said that the electrification of the vehicle fleet has not yet had a serious impact on the demand for fossil fuels. "The world needs more and more energy," he concluded, adding that consumption of oil, natural gas and coal continues to grow.