Slavi Trifonov sharply criticizes Rumen Radev for his policy towards Ukraine

Prime Minister Rumen Radev refused to support the “coalition of the willing“ in support of Ukraine and stated very clearly that Bulgaria will not participate in it, because in his opinion our country has no place in a group that finances and supports the war in Ukraine.

However, just 24 hours later, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova, on a visit to Ukraine, signed a declaration supporting this same “coalition of the willing“.

Then the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that we do not actually support the coalition, which, however, is puzzling, since the declaration clearly states, I quote:

“7. We recognize the important role of the “Coalition of the willing“ as an effective mechanism for supporting Ukraine, including by providing reliable and legally binding security guarantees. We express our readiness to strengthen our participation in its work.“

End of quote.

And this thing is signed by the Foreign Minister.

I don't know if you are confused, but I am confused and I am simply going crazy from these obvious contradictions. Who should we believe? Which of the two is true now? Which of the two expresses Bulgaria's position?

Since I know Velislava Petrova very well, I am absolutely sure that she did not sign this declaration on her own and her signature is there, but the desire and the order are those of Prime Minister Radev. That is, Radev, on the one hand, supports the “coalition of the willing“, and on the other hand, he will not support it for anything in the world.

Since this is happening once again, it cannot be said that the Prime Minister has made a mistake, but it becomes clear that this is his standard behavior. What does this mean? If he says something important tomorrow, the day after tomorrow he will say the opposite, or do the opposite, or someone will say the opposite on his behalf… And in general, I thought that Boyko Borisov could do these things best, but as I see it, Radev will beat him.

Therefore, I will quote the wise Bulgarian people who said: “He who sits on two chairs - falls.“ Except that he did not specify what you actually fall on.