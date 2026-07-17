Weather today, forecast for Friday, July 17: Sunny with summer temperatures, short showers in the mountains and the Nort

The weather in Bulgaria will retain its mostly summer character with high temperatures and many sunny hours in most of the country, forecasters from National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the range between 31° and 36°, providing perfect conditions for tourism and recreation, while in the capital Sofia the mercury will reach around 32°.

Change in the hours after noon

The atmospheric pressure will begin to gradually decrease, approaching the average values for the month. Although the day will start with completely clear skies, around and after noon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop over the country. In isolated places, there will be short-lived summer precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms. These processes will be mainly located in:

Northeastern regions of the country

of the country Mountain Ranges in Southern and Western Bulgaria

A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast.

Conditions on the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains

The weather along the Black Sea coast will be excellent for beaching. According to regional data on Sinoptik.bg for large sea centers like Varna, temperatures will reach comfortable 30° – 31°, with short-term cloudiness also possible later in the day.

In the mountains, hikers should be more careful in the second half of the day. Thunderstorms will develop on the high peaks, including Botev and Murgash, and it will rain. Temperatures at an altitude of about 1200 meters will remain cool – around 20° - 22°.

A slight stabilization of the air masses and retention of the typical mid-summer heat is expected over the weekend.