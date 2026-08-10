Road conditions and traffic in Bulgaria as of 10.08.2026

Road situation and traffic in Bosnia and Herzegovina as of 10.08.2026

Extraordinary summary of the Ministry of Interior, RIA, Traffic Police and Border Patrol on fires, accidents and traffic jams at the borders at the beginning of the week.

The situation on the country's roads and borders remains dynamic and tense at the height of the summer season, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Interior, RIA, Fire Department and Border Patrol as of 6:45 Bulgarian time on August 10, 2026. Citizens should drive with increased caution due to active repairs, heavy traffic and a serious risk of forest fires.

Black statistics from the Traffic Police and Fire Department: Dozens of incidents

Over the past 24 hours, there has been a serious load on emergency teams. According to data from the 24-hour bulletin of the Ministry of Interior (MVR), published on their official website (mvr.bg), the traffic police (KAT) is reporting a heavy toll. In a total of 18 serious accidents in the country 1 person died and 22 were injured. A serious accident between three passenger cars significantly hindered traffic on the "Trakia" highway in the Stara Zagora region, reminding us of the importance of distance during busy Sunday and Monday traffic (information: fakti.bg).

The General Directorate of "Fire Safety and Population Protection" (GDPBZN) reports responding to a total of 201 accident reports. A total of 136 fires have been extinguished in the country over the past 24 hours, with no deaths, but 1 person injured. Firefighters fought large-scale outbreaks, including the fire near the Boboshevo village of Visoka Mogila, where a house and three outbuildings burned down due to a short circuit, as well as a fire near Asenovgrad, which covered over 6,000 acres of fields (source: bta.bg and bnrnews.bg).

Intense traffic at the borders: Where are the traffic jams?

Main Directorate “Border Police“ informs on its website (nsgp.mvr.bg) that traffic at Bulgarian border checkpoints (BCPs) is extremely intense at the following locations:

On the border with Serbia: Intense traffic for passenger cars at the “Kalotina“ border checkpoint at the entrance and exit.

On the border with Turkey: The traffic for passenger cars at the border checkpoint “Kapitan Andreevo“ is extremely busy in both directions.

On the border with Romania: Traffic is normal. After the repairs, crossing the Danube Bridge near Ruse is carried out normally in both lanes. Important: Due to the critically low level of the Danube River, ferry connections at the border checkpoint “Oryahovo – Beket“ and the border checkpoint “Svishtov – Zimnich“ have temporarily ceased operation.

On the borders with Greece and the Republic of North Macedonia: Passage through all points is currently taking place normally (information: presscenters.com).

API measures and repairs

The „Road Infrastructure“ Agency (api.bg) is implementing strict traffic management measures in August in order to reduce the risks of accidents. Restrictions have been introduced for heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons on the „Trakia“, „Struma“ and road I-1 through the Kresna Gorge during peak hours during the weekend, and trucks over 20 tons are stopped in stages in the afternoon hours in a total of 12 districts (including Ruse, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora), when temperatures exceed 35 degrees (details on bta.bg).

The Road Agency reminds of the following important repairs during the week starting from August 10:

AM „Trakia“: The organization of traffic on sections of the highway in the Sofia and Sliven districts is temporarily changing in the period from August 10 to 13 (source: api.bg).

I-5 Road (Kardzhali region): Temporary traffic changes are expected due to short-term repairs (information: dariknews.bg).

Road II-15 Mramoren - Vratsa: Traffic in the area of the junction for Veslets is two-way in one lane due to a traffic accident and is regulated by traffic police.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains: Caution in the afternoon

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross (redcross.bg) reports that the morning conditions for tourism in the Bulgarian mountains are good, but the weather will be changeable. There is scattered cloud cover with light to moderate winds, and temperatures in the mountain ranges vary between 9 and 18 degrees.

However, the Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service issues an important warning: in the afternoon hours, an increase in cloud cover and local precipitation is expected. Mountain rescuers report high activity — In the past 24 hours, 6 rescue operations have been carried out, and in two of them in Pirin and Bansko, a medical helicopter was activated to provide emergency assistance to injured citizens (source: bta.bg and taralej.bg). The lifts in the major resorts are operating on schedule, but tourists should plan their trips early and monitor the forecast.