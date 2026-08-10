Laboratories for testing drivers' blood samples for alcohol and drug use will be opened in Plovdiv and Burgas

Two new laboratories for processing drivers' blood samples for alcohol and drug use will be opened in Plovdiv and Burgas, the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev will attend the opening of the laboratory in Plovdiv.

The construction of a new laboratory in Varna is also in an advanced stage, with the aim of optimizing the time for processing the samples, the Ministry of Internal Affairs also indicated.

Additional laboratories to test drivers' samples for narcotics will be available from August 1, Minister Demerdzhiev said at the end of June. The minister drew attention to the lack of laboratories to test blood samples for narcotics, and explained that when he took office, he was informed that such laboratories would be available in 12 months. Demerdzhiev emphasized that he immediately ordered the deadlines to be shortened.