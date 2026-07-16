Bulgaria signed the declaration in Kiev. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this does not commit our country to strengthen its participation in the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" for Ukraine.

"I welcome the fact that Bulgaria is part of the agreement on this declaration. I do not see anything disturbing in the text. I do not see that the declaration says anything more than what has already been said in various final documents of the EU and NATO", commented former Defense Minister Angel Naydenov on "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, all this is on the one hand "a product of political speech". He emphasized the Prime Minister's statement in Paris - that the solution should not be prolonged by military means, but that the emphasis should be on diplomatic efforts.

"In June, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the military command of Ukraine stated that as a result of the neutralization of Russian superiority on the front line, a window of opportunity had opened within the next 6 months, in which diplomatic channels should be used to force Russia to sit at the negotiating table," Naydenov emphasized to Bulgaria ON AIR.

He pointed out that, in their opinion, determination and a clear diplomatic plan are needed, as well as efforts by Europe and the United States to put pressure on Russia. "Relying solely on the military results of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not only unfounded, but also hasty. Obviously, there needs to be a rearrangement of priorities. If military aid and support have been at the forefront so far, then pressure on Russia, and diplomacy at the third place - priorities must be rearranged and diplomacy must come to the forefront", the former Minister of Defense insisted.

In his words, the sanctions have an effect.

"There is an effect and it can easily be seen on the Russian economy. It is not in a flourishing state. The very fact that taxes were increased, especially with regard to VAT by two new percentages - shows that other sources of financing the budget are being sought. There is a result, including from Ukraine's attacks and strikes on the oil refining industry", Naydenov analyzed. The guest also commented on the topic of our civilian airport in Sofia becoming a NATO base.

"The use of civilian infrastructure is not an isolated case, this is a practice in NATO countries. What the decision is about is increasing the capacity and operational capabilities of the military bases "Vrazhdebna" and the airbase "Bezmer". I understand the attempts to seek sensation, but this is about our military airports," Naydenov also pointed out.