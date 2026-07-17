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Rumen Radev, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev and 11 other ministers will participate in the regular parliamentary control

Rumen Radev, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev and 11 other ministers will participate in the regular parliamentary control

Parliamentary control begins at 9:00 a.m.

Jul 17, 2026 07:16 53

Rumen Radev, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev and 11 other ministers will participate in the regular parliamentary control - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev and 11 other cabinet ministers will answer questions from MPs as part of the regular parliamentary control, which will begin this Friday at 9:00 a.m. This is provided for in the program for today's session of the National Assembly.

The parliamentary control, to which the entire plenary day will be dedicated, will also be attended by ministers Rositsa Karamfilova-Blagova, Evtim Miloshev, Dimitar Stoyanov, Velislava Petrova, Nikolay Naydenov, Nataliya Efremova, Georgi Valchev, Katya Ivkova, Ivan Vassilev, Ivan Shishkov and Georgi Peev.


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