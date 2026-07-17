Dog bites girl and kills pet in Novi Iskar

A dog of the American Bully breed bit a 16-year-old girl and killed her pet dog during a walk in Novi Iskar. This is another of the increasingly frequent incidents with aggressive animals in our country, and after the encounter with him, the victim Bozhidara was admitted to “Pirogov” with injuries to her arm and leg, reports Nova TV.

The girl decided to walk along a nearby street to get home faster when she noticed the dog in one of the yards. “I thought it wouldn't come out and I just started to cross, to get away from the yard itself”, says Bozhidara, adding that the moment she got off the sidewalk, she saw the animal coming behind her, after jumping over the fence. According to her, it was a "pit bull, bully, something like that - those aggressive breeds in general", which immediately attacked her dog. "It came and started choking my dog, and from there I started shouting and screaming, and started hitting the pit bull itself", recalls the girl, who at that moment just wanted to get away and could not believe what was happening.

Neighbors in the neighborhood immediately reacted after hearing a loud noise and the horn of a passing taxi. One of the neighbors, Dafina, ran to the scene and found the girl and her dog covered in blood, while the attacking animal had already been taken away. According to her, it was the taxi driver who helped stop the attack. Dafina immediately tried to stop the bleeding of the injured animal, and those present called 112. She explains that the owner was absent, but the owner's mother-in-law was there, who "cooperated, helped clean wounds and so on."

The mother of the injured girl, Goryanka Nikolova, said through tears that the family dog had died. After the incident, he was immediately taken to a veterinary clinic, where doctors tried to help and took him down for surgery. The next day, they called to say that he had died. She adds that her daughter also had injuries to her arm and leg. Immediately after the incident, the owner contacted her to express his regret, to which she replied: “I explained to him that these are dogs that are murderers, that this should not be kept in homes”.

People from the neighborhood say that there is a school nearby and children constantly pass by there, and the conditions for raising such a large animal are not suitable, since the fence is compromised. One of the neighbors explains that despite the lack of official signals to the institutions, the owner has been warned many times by neighbors, since only young families with small children live in the area, and there have been other similar dangerous situations before.