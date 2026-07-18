Kostadin Kostadinov: Radev says one thing in Bulgaria, and another abroad

The leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov sharply criticized Prime Minister Rumen Radev for Bulgaria's participation in the declaration on Ukraine, defining his behavior as "duplicitous" and "hypocritical". In the studio of "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov" he also commented on the risk of escalation of the war, the country's policy towards NATO, the changes in the Electoral Code and the party's preparations for the presidential elections.

According to Kostadinov, the declaration from Kiev shows a discrepancy between the public messages of the prime minister in our country and his actions before international partners:

"There is no signature, because there is no need for a signature. The very fact that you agreed to your country being included in the declaration means that you support it. Radev's attempt to lie and manipulate Bulgarians once again was very shameful. He says one thing abroad, and another in Bulgaria. When you have different words abroad and at home, this shows either fear of partners or fear of your own voters."

According to him, the disappointment among people who supported Radev is growing:

"This is not an attack, but a commentary on the facts. A huge part of the people expected Radev to behave courageously, but instead they see cowardly and irresponsible behavior. No one expected such a discrepancy between words and actions."

Kostadinov stated that Bulgaria is actually continuing its current policy in support of Ukraine, regardless of the government's public statements:

"Bulgaria continues to support Ukraine. The budget includes funds for aid, our country participates in all NATO and European Union decisions, and weapons continue to be exported. What is being said to the Bulgarian public has nothing to do with real politics."

According to him, there is no difference between the current and previous administrations in terms of foreign policy:

"There is no difference between the policy of Radev, Zhelyazkov, Borisov, Peevski or Kiril Petkov. This is the same policy, packaged in a different way."

The leader of "Vazrazhdane" also warned of the risk of further escalation of the war in Ukraine:

"We are talking about the risk of World War III. The port of Varna is being deepened so that larger warships can enter. Sofia Airport is being prepared to be used as an American base. All this shows preparation for escalation, not for peace."

He added that he does not believe that Bulgarian institutions will receive timely information if such decisions are made:

"If they accidentally decide to do such a thing, be sure that they will not tell us. The Bulgarian political elite has proven that it is following orders instead of protecting the national interest."

Kostadinov also criticized the adopted changes to the Electoral Code, which allow for wider voting outside the European Union:

"For me, this is national betrayal. Turkish services are organizing and directing this vote. This has been known for years. In most European countries, voting is only done in diplomatic missions, not in random premises. At the same time, he stressed that he supports the right of Bulgarians abroad to vote: I have nothing against people who have gone abroad and want to maintain their connection with Bulgaria. But those who do not speak Bulgarian, cannot read Bulgarian and have no real connection with the country, do not have the moral right to determine its future. On the topic of the budget, the leader of Vazrazhdane said that the party had already submitted proposals between the first and second readings, but did not expect them to be adopted: The government promised administrative reform and cost cutting, but is doing exactly the opposite - increasing the administration and taking out new loans. The policy of the previous rulers continues."

Asked whether he will be the candidate of "Vazrazhdane" for president, Kostadinov did not give a definitive answer:

"We have several candidacies that are being discussed. It is possible that I will not be a candidate, it is possible that I will be. The decision will be made by the organization in September."