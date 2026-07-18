Elena Yoncheva alerts Europol and Interpol about political misuse of personal data and police cooperation

MEP Elena Yoncheva sent a signal to Europol and Interpol due to the politically motivated misuse of data from the PNR system and mechanisms for international police cooperation by the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior, the press center of the MRF announced.

The information and official documents recently published by the Minister of Interior of Bulgaria raise serious concerns that these tools have been used for politically motivated purposes, outside the strict legal framework established under European Union law, she wrote, quoted by the party.

The documents publicly disclosed by the Minister of Interior show that the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) of Bulgaria has launched an operational investigation into the international travel of a member of the Bulgarian parliament and other individuals. The published information makes it clear that the purpose was not to investigate a specific terrorist crime or other serious crime, but rather to collect and analyze data related to travel, personal contacts, business activities and financial movements.

According to the documents, the Bulgarian authorities requested and processed PNR records covering the period from June 15, 2018 to June 15, 2026, while simultaneously activating channels for international police cooperation. Moreover, it is stated that “Operational-investigative activities and analysis of the incoming information are currently ongoing.“

“Especially disturbing is the fact that the publicly disclosed documents do not contain any indication of a prosecutorial decision or court authorization justifying the collection and processing of such sensitive personal data or the activation of channels for international police cooperation. The use of PNR data is strictly regulated by Directive (EU) 2016/681, which limits its processing exclusively to the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of terrorist offences and serious crime. Furthermore, the Court of Justice of the European Union has consistently ruled that any interference with the fundamental rights to privacy and data protection must comply with the principles of legality, necessity and proportionality and be accompanied by effective safeguards“, says Elena Yoncheva's official letter.

The MEP points out that PNR data and international law enforcement cooperation must never become tools for political surveillance, intelligence gathering against political figures or interference in democratic processes. "Any such use would be incompatible with the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union and would risk undermining trust in the mechanisms created exclusively to combat terrorism and serious cross-border crime," Yoncheva said.

Elena Yoncheva is ready to meet with representatives of Europol and Interpol to present details and discuss the seriousness of these abuses with them, the MRF said.