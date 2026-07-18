Emilian Gebrev is building a gunpowder factory near Shumen! He refused to sell the controlling stake in Rheinmetall! VID

The construction of a new gunpowder production plant near the city of Shumen will officially begin on September 1 of this year. This was announced by the arms entrepreneur Emilian Gebrev in an interview for the program “EuroDikoff“ on “Eurocom“.

In his statement, the businessman reveals details about the corporate control of his company. He reports that he has received an offer to sell the majority stake in his business. The offer came from the German arms company Rheinmetall and concerned the acquisition of 51 percent of the company.

Gebrev is categorical that he rejected this offer, thereby retaining full control over the company and its upcoming investment projects.

Along with the news about the new plant in Shumen, the entrepreneur also commented on a number of difficulties facing the defense industry in the country. He emphasized existing political obstacles that create obstacles for the industry.

According to Emilian Gebrev, a serious technological and logistical problem facing manufacturers is the acute lack of specialized testing grounds on the territory of Bulgaria. This deficit directly hinders and delays the testing and certification of new products.