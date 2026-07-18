At least a dozen laws and regulations violated, and a municipal councilor got angry about easy parking in the blue zone of Sofia

How many problems do you see in the photo? I suggest - 3. At first glance, this is a charging station for electric vehicles in a blue zone in Sofia, but … The first problem is that a horizontal green marking has been placed on the asphalt, but most likely not by the owner of the road. The owner is the Sofia Municipality, and by contract it has provided the marking to the Central Municipal Government. The Central Municipal Government does not place such markings. This means that most likely someone has allowed themselves to mark a parking space that they do not have the right to do.

This was commented on "Facebook" municipal councilor Simeon Stavrev.

The second problem is that a sign is placed on the wall of the neighboring building, inviting you not to park for a long time in this parking space.

The parking space belongs to the Sofia Municipality, which has contracted the Central Parking Management Company to regulate parking in the city. In this case, this parking space, which is colored green, is in part of the blue zone. Cars of residents or those who have paid hourly can park there. No one else has the right to dispose of this parking space.

The inscription is misleading because it can deny people who have paid to use the parking space.

And there are not many free spaces in the blue zone.

A basic rule when charging electric vehicles is that the charging cable must be placed safely. That's why charging stations are usually, at best, behind the car or on the side of the charging socket. In this case, the charging cable will either be on the pavement or in the air, but in any case it will cross the sidewalk somewhere, which means it can block it. The sidewalk is also owned by the Sofia Municipality.

I support electric cars, I will buy one someday. They help reduce air pollution. But I don't support things being done unregulated. If the Central Municipal Government, Sofia Municipality or Oborishte district have somehow given permission for this, well - let them say. But I doubt it a bit. Charging stations are officially marked with another horizontal marking, and a sign is also placed.

P.s. In this case, at least a dozen other laws, regulations and by-laws have been violated. Information for the municipal councilor - is there a permit from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Municipal Commission for the installation of this charging station. Which municipality and with which decision of the Municipal Council and the Municipal Executive Committee scheduled the installation, etc. Saying A, let's continue with the alphabet ...