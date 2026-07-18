After the Ministry of Internal Affairs' actions against alcohol and drugs, a driver with over 3 per mille was caught in the center of Sofia

A man caused an accident in the center of Sofia. After the incident, he was detained by SDVR officers. According to NOVA sources, the field test showed over 3 per mille of alcohol.

The SDVR reported that the man is 41 years old. He hit a car driven by a woman from the side. The incident occurred in the area of the National Art Gallery on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. The driver was detained in the area of the Romanian Embassy.

The 41-year-old man denied causing the accident to NOVA. He had visible difficulty giving his name. “Nothing happened. I had a little fun. "I drove because I had to," the detainee said.

Expect details!