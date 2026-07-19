Plamen Konstantinov, one of the most successful Bulgarian volleyball coaches, is a guest on the journalist's author's podcast Yavor Dachkov on the platform „Votes“. In the extensive interview, the specialist, who has been leading the Russian giant “Lokomotiv“ (Novosibirsk) for 10 years, shared his direct observations of the real situation in the Russian Federation beyond media clichés.

Here is a detailed overview of the main theses and highlights of the conversation

The reality in Russia beyond Western propaganda

Konstantinov spoke in detail about his life in Novosibirsk, the third largest city in Russia, called the "capital of Siberia". He categorically rejected the stereotypes imposed in Europe about economic isolation and grayness in the country.

Modern infrastructure: The sports specialist emphasized that Russian megacities are ahead of many large European centers in terms of development in terms of security, cleanliness, public transport and deep digitalization of life.

The sports specialist emphasized that Russian megacities are ahead of many large European centers in terms of development in terms of security, cleanliness, public transport and deep digitalization of life. "There is no European capital that even comes close to Moscow in terms of cleanliness, organization, transportation and digitalization. Life in large Russian cities is at an extremely high European level."

Quiet life: The coach noted that the average citizen in Russia lives much more peacefully than he presents himself abroad, and the sanctions have not had the effect expected by the West on people's everyday lives.

The coach noted that the average citizen in Russia lives much more peacefully than he presents himself abroad, and the sanctions have not had the effect expected by the West on people's everyday lives. "The country categorically does not correspond to the scarecrow built by the Western media. People there live their lives, build a future and do not feel isolated at all."

Criticism of the European Union's governance

The volleyball legend expressed strong concern about the current political line of Brussels. According to him, the leaders of the Old Continent are acting against the interests of their own people.

Economic decline: Konstantinov defines the current economic decisions in Europe as harmful and ill-considered, leading to a loss of competitiveness in the global market.

Konstantinov defines the current economic decisions in Europe as harmful and ill-considered, leading to a loss of competitiveness in the global market. “Ursula and friends“ are wiping out Europe. The current policy is economic suicide for the Old Continent. We are depriving ourselves of cheap resources and betraying our industry."

Geopolitics, War and Sports

The conversation touched on the deep causes and consequences of the conflict in Ukraine. Konstantinov called for a more nuanced and objective understanding of the historical and geopolitical realities in the region, without blindly following one-sided narratives.

Sport as a hostage: The specialist sharply criticized the complete transformation of modern sport into an instrument of political pressure and sanctions.

The specialist sharply criticized the complete transformation of modern sport into an instrument of political pressure and sanctions. "Sports are now pure business and hostage to geopolitics. Athletes who have nothing to do with the decisions of politicians are punished. This kills the very Olympic and sporting idea."

The full video recording of the conversation, filmed at Echo Media Studio, can be found on the journalist's official channel at youtube.com. The material and comments on it are also available on the author's information siteglasove.com.