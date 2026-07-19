Traffic, fires and repairs: The situation in the country

Agency “Road Infrastructure” introduces restrictions for trucks, while the Ministry of Interior and the Bulgarian Road Safety Agency warn of complications in the mountains and at the borders.

The summer season is at its peak, causing intense traffic on the main roads and border crossings in the country. As of 7:25 a.m. on July 19, 2026, the situation remains dynamic due to repairs, accidents and increased fire danger.

API restrictions and current road conditions

In order to ease traffic, the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (Source: api.bg) introduce a temporary ban on the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons today, July 19, 2026, from 3:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The restriction affects sections of the "Trakia" Motorway, the "Struma" Motorway and the I-1 Sofia-Kulata road. Drivers should drive with increased caution on the I-4 road in the Ablanitsa - Bulgarene section (km 52), where traffic is carried out in one lane due to a traffic accident. There was also a load on the Southern Black Sea Coast on the II-99 Sopol - Sopol road. Primorsko, where a minor accident caused a 7-kilometer traffic jam.

Intense traffic at the borders

According to data from the General Directorate of the “Border Police“ (Source: mvr.bg), extremely heavy traffic for passenger cars is reported at the entrance to the “Kalotina“ border checkpoint on the border with Serbia. Serious pressure and intense traffic is at the entrance from Turkey through the “Kapitan Andreevo“ and the “Malko Tarnovo“ border checkpoints. Travelers to Romania through the “Oryahovo – Beket“ border checkpoint should keep in mind that the ferry connection has been temporarily suspended due to the critically low level of the Danube River. The Danube Bridge at Ruse - Giurgiu is being crossed normally in both lanes after the repair work was completed.

Black statistics: Fires and accidents in numbers

The national system 112 (Source: fakti.bg) reported a record load, processing 5729 signals per day. Firefighters have responded to dozens of fires in the country, including the localized large fire in the Baritna mine area near Stara Zagora, which engulfed dry grass and pastures. The traffic police report a serious accident on the Varna road – Sofia (between Arkus and the junction for the village of Dobri Dyal), where five people, including three children, were injured in a collision between two cars.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (Source: bta.bg) informs that the morning conditions for tourism in the Bulgarian mountains are good, the weather is clear and sunny. However, the Mountain Rescue Service warns that in the afternoon hours, cumulonimbus clouds with short-term precipitation and thunderstorms are expected, mainly in the Rila-Rhodope region. Tourists are recommended to plan their hikes early and descend to the lower parts before noon.