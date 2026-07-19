Velislava Petrova: No one signed anything in Kiev

In Kiev, as I clearly said, no one signed anything. This was commented on by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova in the program “Wake up”. She explained that the Kiev Declaration in question and other similar documents are adopted in all types of informal formats, in which previous governments have also participated, using similar language and affirmation. According to her, the only formats in which there is a real commitment to further action are within the framework of the European Union and NATO.

► Bulgaria's position on the Coalition of the Willing

Regarding the texts in the declaration mentioning the Coalition of the Willing, Petrova emphasized that the documents contain broad formulations and different messages. She pointed out that each participating country decides for itself which of them to join and which not to, and the text in no way commits our country.

“Our position was clearly expressed by Prime Minister Radev - at this stage Bulgaria does not find its place there”, Petrova was categorical. She recalled that so far Bulgaria has participated in this format only “with presence, but in no other effective way” and has not provided gratuitous military assistance to Ukraine. The Foreign Minister explained that an attempt is being made in Bulgaria to create a sense of crisis and a turn in the geopolitical course, but the truth is that our foreign policy is already determined on the basis of the Bulgarian national interest, and not according to “whom to please” or in consultation with foreign countries.

► The motives behind Bulgaria's reservations on the 21st sanctions package

The Foreign Minister explained in detail why our country has imposed reservations regarding specific individuals in the new package of EU economic sanctions against Russia:

Regarding the Russian Patriarch Kirill, Petrova explained that an economic sanction against him would have no real effect on Russia. She defined such an action as a “symbolic act”, which would only allow for the intensification of propaganda and would create anti-European sentiments that are detrimental to Bulgarian society and the European community.

For Iskandar Mahmudov, the minister confirmed that the reserves were directly related to the maintenance of the Sofia Metro. She pointed out that previous governments had already requested a derogation for the company he represents, as it supplies important spare parts for the metro. “Such a sanction would prevent the supply of important parts for the Sofia Metro”, explained Petrova, adding that the position was coordinated based on expert opinion with all relevant ministries and services, and was not a unilateral decision.

Asked about Prime Minister Radev's position in the past that “Crimea is Russian”, Petrova replied that from the point of view of international law “Crimea belongs to Ukraine”. She added that when talking about violating international law, it is clear who exercises de facto control on the ground and that Radev has made precisely this distinction between law and reality.

► The Three Pillars for Achieving Peace

Petrova outlined the three parallel directions along which political work is being done to achieve peace, emphasizing that they must act together, not against each other:

⇒ Aid and support for Ukraine so that it can defend itself.

⇒ Effective economic sanctions to force Russia to sit at the negotiating table.

⇒ Coordinated and united diplomatic efforts within the EU and NATO.

“It is time for Bulgaria to have a foreign policy that first does not suffer from an inferiority complex for being the smallest country in the European Union”, the minister said. She added that after 20 years of membership in the EU and NATO, our country should not just blindly copy and follow the great powers, but be proactive. Bulgaria's current focus is on energy security and fuel transport to Ukraine before the winter season - an area in which our country is a key entry point and has a real capacity to help, which is of mutual interest to both countries.

Velislava Petrova congratulated all her colleagues and their families on the day of the diplomatic service.