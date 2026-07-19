Eurohold and Euroins stopped a massive hacker attack against their business

The largest public holding - Eurohold Bulgaria AD, informs the public that last week the group and its subsidiary insurance company - ZD Euroins AD, were subjected to a massive hacker attack with all the most modern methods for committing this type of cybercrime and criminal acts.

Thanks to the efforts of the entire cybersecurity team of the company and the competent state authorities in this area, the holding and its insurance division managed to successfully neutralize the attack and stop it. The only damage is the inconvenience caused to customers by the temporary blocking of the website and online systems of the insurer. The purpose of the hacker raid was to block the business, steal data, attempt extortion, blackmail and damage the company's reputation.

Eurohold and Euroins assure all their clients, partners and contractors that they will not succumb to these attempts at blackmail and extortion and will in no way legitimize such criminal acts. The companies in the group continue to fulfill and comply with their professional obligations and commitments.

Eurohold and Euroins thank their IT team and cybersecurity and cyber protection department for the high professionalism shown, the efforts made and the results achieved in countering the cyber attack. The holding and the companies in the group are grateful for the cooperation of all responsible state bodies and institutions, whose actions also contributed to the protection of the business of the largest public holding in Bulgaria, which is also an element of the country's national security. Eurohold highly appreciates their support.

Euroins and the other companies in the group rely on the professional assistance of all their colleagues and partners to immediately detect and block such hacker attacks and cyber extortion attempts. The group encourages anyone who has information and can provide data on perpetrators of such criminal acts - cyberattacks, cyberthreats and cyber extortion, to call 0700 17 241 or 02 982 83 63 (cybercrimes GDBOP). More information - at www.cybercrime.bg.