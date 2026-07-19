Yavor Bozhankov: There is no divergence in foreign policy, otherwise there would be dismissals in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

There is no divergence in the position regarding aid to Ukraine. If there was one, the Foreign Minister would have been dismissed, his chair would have gone cold. This was said by former MP Yavor Bozhankov on BNT.

This, in my opinion, is some kind of targeted strategy of the cabinet. It is not from yesterday. When Radev was president, he had the same behavior - one thing in front of NATO partners, another for internal use - slightly different messages. The difference is that then it did not depend on him, and now in the executive branch everything depends on him. And this attempt to sit on two chairs, one lounge chair, two stools between Russia, the US, the EU and domestic politics in Bulgaria is a very complicated exercise. It may last a month or two, but ultimately in the age of information technology we cannot expect that these messages will not reach all voters, Bozhankov pointed out.

And here Margaret Thatcher has a thought that seems appropriate to me, "that when a politician tries to please everyone, in the end no one likes him, but he doesn't do any work". I think we are in this hypothesis, he added.

"We have suffered being scared with gasoline for 5 euros, a cold and hungry winter and a nuclear strike. When it first happened, iodine tablets in Bulgaria ran out in a day. Now no one cares. Politics done with fear is something we have seen - they scared us with the euro, with Schengen, now they are scaring us with a nuclear strike. They need to come up with something else. The moment is extremely important - Bulgaria is positioning itself not just as a loyal ally of NATO and Europe, Bulgaria stood shoulder to shoulder with a people who are victims of aggression. This friendship will last for generations. Why are we destroying it with these messages? All news agencies around the world are reflecting Bulgaria's position and it is more than worrying," Yavor Bojankov added.

And he added: When they say national interest, let them define it. They say not in the "Coalition of the Willing", but to say where. They are at the top of the state. When they don't find the national interest there, let them define where it is.

In his words, Bulgaria has gained a lot from the war. "Only the export of defense-related products from the beginning of the war to now exceeds 7 billion euros," he specified.