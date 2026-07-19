The claims that the declaration was not signed are another blunder of the ruling party. This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borisov regarding the topic of the Bulgarian position in Kiev.

According to him, the situation is very similar to the contract with "Botas", which was frozen despite assurances that it was beneficial.

"They do not pass with a single sheet for signature. This is how the European Council works. Besides being ridiculous, this is also their next blunder. They are exposing Bulgaria because the reactions in Europe are visible. Even the people from "Progressive Bulgaria" themselves do not know how to explain this. One day Radev said in Paris that Bulgaria is not in the Coalition of the Willing, and at the same time Prime Minister Zhelyazkov was among the actors there. This bickering with two policies - one for the Baloch in Bulgaria, that is, for their own voters, is unacceptable. If people do not see who they voted for, that is very unfortunate", stressed Borisov, quoted by Nova TV.

The GERB leader also commented on the proposed changes to the Electoral Code.

"Now we have a new Electoral Code, which will certify the machines and elections in general. Only if my memory serves me correctly - this is the case in Russia. The Federal Security Service is responsible for the elections and certifies technical means. So now the Ministry of Internal Affairs will do it. From now on, I can tell you that there is nothing special for a divine couple to come out against this combination," he noted.