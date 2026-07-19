Bozhidar Bozhanov: The current actions of the government marginalize us

The current actions of the government marginalize us. That is why we requested the convening of an Advisory Council on National Security. Strategic actions that have an effect not just for one mandate, but for decades to come, cannot be taken in the dark. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chair of "Democratic Bulgaria".

His comment is the claims rejected by Prime Minister Radev that Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova signed a declaration in Ukraine, with which Bulgaria assumes additional commitments.

"The Prime Minister comes out and says: "You haven't seen a signature, so Bulgaria hasn't signed". Obviously a conscious mistake. Obviously Bulgaria has joined. If it hadn't joined, there wouldn't be a list. Bulgaria did not object, respectively, it supported the declaration," Bozhanov added.

And he continued: "You can't actually say what foreign policy is. You're stuck on the ground for two chairs. The bigger problem is that we miss the opportunities to participate at a sufficiently early stage in the important formats that determine the security architecture in Europe. Let this format - the National Security Advisory Council - be restored so that the entire Bulgarian society can be aware of what the strategic decisions regarding security are.".

Bozhanov also commented on the freezing of our contract with "Botaş".

"The question is to see the whole picture. Let us not find ourselves in strategic dependence. And this is not just about Turkey. We hear requests from the government for increased Chinese investments. At some point they become a geopolitical weapon. All these things should be done with maximum consensus", he believes.

What we are doing is not only criticizing, but also presenting an alternative, the co-chair of "Democratic Bulgaria" pointed out.

"Last week, the NHIF budget was reviewed. We proposed very specific amendments related to turning off the taps in healthcare", Bozanov explained.

What would serve the "Progressive Bulgaria" presidential candidacy the most is to have a candidate from the assembly against them, he argued for the unwillingness to cooperate with GERB for the upcoming vote.