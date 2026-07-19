NRA officers to a merchant from Chernomorets: "Give as much as you want"

Two employees of the National Revenue Agency (NRA) were detained during a specialized police operation in Chernomorets. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against them on charges of having requested and received a bribe from a minimarket owner.

According to police information, the signal was filed with the Sozopol Regional Office by the merchant. During an inspection, the two inspectors found several violations in the facility. Among them were the absence of 38 euros in the cash register and old cash registers that were no longer in use.

bTV spoke with the store owner, Ivaylo Yanchev. He admits that the violations are real, but claims that after the inspection was completed, the inspectors hinted at an irregular payment so that all the violations found would not be sanctioned.

„The inspection lasted about two and a half hours. At the end, they asked me for a “treat“. I asked them how much they wanted so that I would not give less or more. They answered me: “Give as much as you want“, Yanchev said.

According to him, he had prepared three 100 euro banknotes in advance, since he did not know what amount he would be asked for. The handing over of the money was filmed with a hidden camera, and the recording was provided to the police.

After he filed a report with the Sozopol District Office, the law enforcement agencies reacted immediately. According to the merchant, only about half an hour later, the two NRA officers returned in front of the store, where they waited to receive the requested amount. It was then that they were detained during the police operation.

When asked why he decided to give the money anyway, Loyachev replied that he was afraid of the consequences.

“So that I wouldn't have problems. If I don't give them the money, we'll have problems. But I decided to turn to the police, because if we, ordinary people, don't react, such cases will continue“, he says.

The merchant emphasizes that he has been developing his business for 20 years and has never been in a similar situation before.