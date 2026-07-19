Gas cylinder explodes in Plovdiv

A mother and daughter were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in a home in Plovdiv today before noon, BNT reports. The incident occurred in the "Trakia" neighborhood in an apartment on the fourth floor of a residential building, while the two women were preparing food.

Fire and emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. Medics examined the injured, with the older woman requiring more serious treatment. The explosion caused material damage - mainly broken glass.

The RDPBZN - Plovdiv reminds that the use of gas cylinders at home poses serious risks. Even a small leak of propane-butane can lead to the formation of an explosive mixture, which is ignited by the smallest spark.