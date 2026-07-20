Weather today, forecast for Monday, July 20: Storms, hail and heat up to 36°C

The week in Bulgaria begins with dynamic and highly unstable weather. According to official information from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, on Monday, July 20, the country will be divided between the typical summer heat and powerful thunderstorms.

Morning sun and afternoon local torrents

The day will start with mostly sunny weather, but before noon over the western half, and in the afternoon and over the eastern regions, powerful cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop. Forecasters from the NIMH warn of short-term, in places intense rainfall, accompanied by strong thunderstorms. There is a serious danger of local hails. The meteorological phenomena will be particularly pronounced in the following areas:

Northeastern Bulgaria

Central Balkan

Rila-Rhodope Region

Temperature values and wind

The wind will be oriented from the northwest and will be weak to moderate. Despite the showers, the weather will remain hot with maximum temperatures between 31°C and 36°C. In large urban centers, the values will vary, with Sofia expected to be around 32°C, and in Plovdiv the thermometers will reach 35°C, according to the summarized data in the news feed of the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency ( bta.bg/bg/news ).

Weather on the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains

Along the coast: Monday will offer sunny hours in the morning. Around and after noon, clouds will develop over the northern Black Sea coast with short-term showers and thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures will be pleasant – between 28°C and 30°C . The sea water remains warm with a temperature of 25°C to 26°C, and the waves will be around 2-3 points.

Monday will offer sunny hours in the morning. Around and after noon, clouds will develop over the northern Black Sea coast with short-term showers and thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures will be pleasant – between . The sea water remains warm with a temperature of 25°C to 26°C, and the waves will be around 2-3 points. In the mountain ranges: The cloudiness will quickly turn into cumulonimbus. Intense precipitation and thunderstorm activity are expected. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 27°C, and at 2000 meters - around 20°C.

In the coming days, the air mass over the country will remain highly unstable, with the invasion of cooler air and a further decrease in temperatures expected in the middle of the week.