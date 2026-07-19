Why have Bulgarian cities been blackened by locusts?

On social networks, people are reporting massively about huge locusts that have crawled through Bulgarian cities.

The insects can be spotted on streets, sidewalks, in parks and around residential areas.

Residents report seeing them mainly in the districts of Sofia, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad, bTV reported.

A partial state of emergency was declared in the municipalities of Petrich and Sandanski, and the municipality of Vratsa took emergency measures against the locust invasion.

Many believe that these are Moroccan locusts, which are one of the most dangerous agricultural pests. However, it was found that the insects are white-fronted locusts. They are one of the largest members of the tree locust family in Southern Europe and reach a length of up to 6-7 cm.

The white-fronted locust feeds on other smaller insects and is not among the agricultural pests.

The mass invasion is due to rising temperatures and the fact that these insects are strongly attracted to artificial lighting - such as street lamps and illuminated windows.

The phenomenon is usually observed from mid-June to the end of July.

Their numbers are expected to decrease in early August.