Ivaylo Mirchev: Gerbera ladybugs are being replaced by progressive silkworms VIDEO

"What is happening is that presidential elections are coming and Rumen Radev's goal is to try to hold back the complex politics of people who voted for him. There can be no such messages that he is going to Vladimir Putin with one foot, because Western partners see Bulgaria as an unreliable ally".

This was stated to Nova TV by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" and MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev.

According to him, the right-wing is in a very active campaign for Bulgaria to have a pro-European president, without prior arrangements, news.bg specified.

"Rumen Radev and Boyko Borisov are not ready for the presidential elections because they have not announced their candidates", Mirchev believes.

According to the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" "Gerbera ladybugs" are being replaced by "progressive silkworms", referring to the advisor to Prime Minister Rumen Radev - Nikolay Koprinkov.

Subsequently, he also explained why "Democratic Bulgaria" demands an urgent convening of the National Security Council due to the tactical nuclear strikes announced by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in the National Assembly.

Mirchev noted that there should be a National Security Council at least every 3 months, and this is not happening. "Radev held about 9 National Security Councils during his first term, and only two during his second term. Now we are in a similar situation - Radev is going around and talking about deals, and Bulgaria is apparently making a turn to the east. Whenever there is a geopolitical change, it is normal to have a National Security Council under President Iliyana Yotova," he insisted.

News.bg recalls that the parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" called on President Iliana Yotova to convene a National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) to clarify the full information and geopolitical risks of the tactical nuclear strike announced by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in the National Assembly.

At a briefing in the National Assembly, the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev pointed out that Prime Minister Rumen Radev has commented on a number of incorrect policies in the National Assembly that do not correspond to the truth. He first highlighted the contract with "Botas", which is disadvantageous for Bulgaria. "The same people who told us that Bulgaria has no gas and that it will remain in the dark, we heard today that there will be a tactical nuclear strike. The fact is that Bulgaria has been expelled from the "Coalition of the Willing" and entered the "Coalition of the Unwilling", commented Mirchev.

The second co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov stated that it is the duty of President Iliyana Yotova to convene the KSNS relatively often. "Another reason that can be discussed at the KSNS is the decision of "Progressive Bulgaria" to stop Plamen Tonchev as chairman of SANS".