Acad. Nikolay Denkov closed the door to GERB for a joint president, reaches out to Andrey Gyurov

Andrey Gyurov is certainly a suitable candidate for president, but there is nothing to comment on until he comes out and states that he really is. We will not sit down with GERB leader and former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to look for a joint candidate for president.

This was stated to bTV by the former Prime Minister, and now Chairman of the parliamentary group of "Continuing the Change" acad. Nikolay Denkov.

"We don't trust Borisov, his word has no meaning, because he constantly shirks it", pointed out acad. Denkov, quoted by news.bg.

He even suspected that Borisov was talking about a joint candidacy for president with "We continue the change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" just to create intrigue.

"There is no intrigue, we will come up with a joint candidate with the Democratic Party and the Forum for Democratic Action, but who this candidate will be is still a question", added the former prime minister.

News.bg recalls that the former leader of DSB, and now a deputy from the Democratic Party, General Atanas Atanasov, announced to BNT that Andrey Gyurov would be a candidate for president of the initiative committee that would nominate him. But we must mobilize with common efforts to support him and send this couple to a runoff. I am not sure whether Georgi Kandev will be a candidate for vice president, that is Gyurov's decision, but I know that an initiative committee is being assembled, Atanasov added.

And he opened the door that the initiative committee, which is "compiled", aims to encompass the entire democratic and pro-European community.

Subsequently, Academician Denkov also commented on the foreign policy scandal with the "Kiev Declaration".

He explained that Bulgaria has defended its interests with its vote many times, but here the big difference is how Rumen Radev formulates the national interest. In his version, it sounds like this: Ukraine surrenders so that there will be peace quickly, and from there everything will be fine, explained Denkov.

According to him, Radev still does not fully realize that every aggressor must be forced to give up his aggression - this is the principle around which countries unite when another is attacked, and this is what happens when everyone unites when Germany attacks the USSR.

And he recalled how important such topics are now, when the US declares withdrawal from commitments to the security of Europe. "If you say that you will deal only with diplomatic efforts, you must have a certain weight, and in this case what has Bulgaria done to have such", added Academician Denkov.

He only congratulated the efforts of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev for everything he is doing, but was worried that he did not see much political support for his actions.

Acad. Denkov rejected the accusations of "Progressive Bulgaria" that "We continue the change", while previous governments were guilty of not ensuring a majority for certain actions. And he recalled how many times the PP has introduced, for example, the tender for medicines in hospitals.